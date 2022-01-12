Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview

Game 43: Charlotte Hornets (22-19) at Philadelphia 76ers (23-16)

The 76ers look to remain hot as they've won seven straight games and eight of their last nine. Not to mention, they have won 15 straight over the Charlotte Hornets over the last five years. The two meetings earlier this season came down to the final minute but the Hornets just couldn't close it out, including one overtime game.

The Hornets come into tonight's contest playing some really good basketball of their own coming off a two-game sweep of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks at home. Kelly Oubre Jr. is still in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols and will miss tonight's game.

For Charlotte to snap this long losing skid against the Sixers, they need to continue their recent success on the defensive end of the floor. Head coach James Borrego says the team is finally placing value on defense and they'll need every bit of it tonight when trying to defend big man Joel Embiid.

"We've talked about three areas of defense. Transition defense, that's just effort getting back. Secondly, contesting every shot. That just takes effort. It's not going to be perfect every possession. And thirdly, our defensive improvement right now is the boards. Everybody boxing out, shot goes up, we've got to hit and then go figure out how to get a rebound. Dig it out some how, some way and a lot of times it is the big guys that go get them, but the guards have to get in there and dig them out. It's a collective effort right now and I love the urgency."

2021-22 Team Stats

PPG: 107.5 (PHI), 115.2 (CHA)

RPG: 42.4 (PHI), 43.9 (CHA)

APG: 22.9 (PHI), 27.1 (CHA)

FG%: 46.1% (PHI), 46.3% (CHA)

3FG%: 35.3% (PHI), 37.7% (CHA)

FT%: 81.7% (PHI), 73.7% (CHA)

2021-22 Team Leaders (Returners only):

Minutes: Seth Curry - 34.8 (PHI), Miles Bridges - 35.9 (CHA)

FG%: Andre Drummond - 52.8 % (PHI), Mason Plumlee - 60.7% (CHA)

3FG%: Seth Curry - 41.1% (PHI), Cody Martin - 47.6% (CHA)

PPG: Joel Embiid - 27.0 (PHI), Miles Bridges - 19.5 (CHA)

RPG: Joe Embiid - 10.6 (PHI), LaMelo Ball/Miles Bridges - 7.3 (CHA)

APG: Tyrese Maxey - 4.5 (PHI), LaMelo Ball - 7.6 (CHA)

SPG: Matisse Thybulle - 2.0 (PHI), LaMelo Ball- 1.7 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

76ers roster

PG: Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton (OUT), Ben Simmons (OUT)

SG: Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Isaiah Joe

SF: Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle

PF: Tobias Harris, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Braxton Key

C: Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Charles Bassey

Head coach: Doc Rivers

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

SG: Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr. (OUT), Jalen McDaniels

PF: Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, J.T. Thor

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Kai Jones

Head coach: James Borrego

