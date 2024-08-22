Charlotte Hornets Begin Search for Next PA Announcer
Earlier this summer, the Charlotte Hornets family lost a great person in PA announcer Pat Doughty, who sadly passed away at the age of 55. He created an incredible atmosphere at Spectrum Center despite the score or how the season was going. "Big Pat" made it a priority to create an energetic and fun night at the arena.
Unfortunately, the Hornets will have to conduct a search for its next PA announcer which they are opening up the general public.
“Although we are still grieving the loss of the beloved Pat Doughty, we are looking for someone who will continue his legacy – with the same passion and energy that he brought to the arena each and every night,” said Hornets President of Business Operations Shelly Cayette-Weston said in a statement released by the team. “Big Pat will always be a part of the Charlotte Hornets organization, and we hope to honor his vibrant spirit in whomever we choose as PA Announcer to carry the torch forward.”
Per the team's press release: All interested candidates are required to apply via the application below, which includes submitting a professional Public Address resume, a professional website or reel (no social media accounts or pages), and self-tape of the reads provided. The deadline to submit applications is September 13. For those interested and passionate about applying, please visit for more information.
