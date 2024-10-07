All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Roundtable: Who has a brighter future in Charlotte? Josh Green or Tre Mann?

Our staff discusses two of the new-ish backcourt pieces for the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

Josh Green and Tre Mann. Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images, David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

It appears that Josh Green will be in the Charlotte Hornets starting lineup to begin the season, but how long can he old Tre Mann off? Charlotte feels really good about both players, but Mann brings more of a punch offensively.

The question for this week's Charlotte Hornets On SI roundtable: Who has a brighter future in Charlotte? Josh Green or Tre Mann?

Austin Leake

It’s very arguable, but I’d go with Josh Green. I am aware Tre Mann is in the midst of a contract year and there’s a possibility that Mann may not be able to re-sign. Josh Green fits what the Hornets want on the offensive and defensive end and is probably a better fit next to LaMelo long-term.

Albert Böttcher

Going off of potential as a player in general, I'd have to pick Tre Mann. He already showcased some of his upside since arriving at the trade deadline, and reports coming out of training camp suggest he's worked exceptionally hard on improving during the offseason. But as we're evaluating their future in Charlotte specifically, I'm going to pick Josh Green. His low-usage, defensive-minded role fits the Hornets' young core much better long-term. Mann, as great as he may become, simply isn't the type of guard I'd love to see starting alongside LaMelo in a few year's time.

Ian Black

Josh Green was an important addition for the Hornets this offseason. As the team once again sets its sights on a playoff berth, adding a player who can be an important defensive piece for playoff-style basketball was paramount. Green fits that bill exactly. He will free up energy used on defense for the likes of stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller while allowing those same players to funnel that saved energy towards the offensive end on which they excel.

Carson Cash

Josh Green was an offseason acquisition that fits and has a clear role with our young core. As the team continues to build its much more likely that Green has a brighter future especially with how unsure Tre Mann's future in Buzz City is after this season.

