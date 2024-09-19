Charlotte Hornets C Mark Williams 2024-25 Player Profile
Height: 7'0" Weight: 240
Age: 22
School: Duke
2023-24 Review:
Williams started to look like the player the Hornets hoped they would get when they drafted him a couple of summers ago. Prior to his back injury, he was averaging a near double-double. When the back issue popped up, it didn't seem like it would be something that would keep him out the rest of the year. He didn't go to the ground wincing in pain or anything, which made many believe it would just be a two or three weeks or deal. He could never get close to 100%, so they played it safe and shut him down.
2024-25 Outlook:
Obviously, health is the number one concern for Williams. But moving the obvious to the side, Williams needs to be more of a presence at the rim on the defensive end of the floor. He's shown flashes of being a solid rim protector, but it's not been exactly what everyone thought it would be to this point. Coming out of college, defense was his calling card and the offense was the big question mark. If that rim protection shows up more often, he'll be considered one of the best young centers in the NBA.
Career Stats:
2022-23 (CHA): 9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST | 63% FG, 69% FT
2023-24 (CHA): 12.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.2 AST | 64% FG, 71% FT