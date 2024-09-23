Charlotte Hornets C Moussa Diabate 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'11" Weight: 210
Age: 22
School: Michigan
2023-24 Review:
Diabate would have had more of an opportunity this past season in Los Angeles had it not been for a broken hand. His development plan was rushed due to former Hornet Mason Plumlee going down in the first full month of the season.
2024-25 Outlook:
Diabate is going to be a long-term project that will see most of his playing time with the G League Greensboro Swarm. With Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Taj Gibson on the NBA roster, there's just simply no path for playing time. He is, however, a nice option to have developing down in the G League incase one of the aforementioned three get hurt. He has to put on a little more weight and fill out his frame to be able to hold his own in the paint in the NBA, but effort is not something he lacks by any means. He has a glue guy feel to him - someone who doesn't mind doing all of the dirty work. He has quite a ways to go offensively but there's something in there.
Career Stats:
2022-23 (LAC): 2.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.2 AST
2023-24 (LAC): 2.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.4 AST