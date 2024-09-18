Charlotte Hornets C Nick Richards 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 7'0" Weight: 245
Age: 26
School: Kentucky
2023-24 Review:
Richards was always viewed as a long-term project that wouldn't be anything more than a quality backup. So far, Charlotte has executed that plan. Richards started a bunch of games last year due to the back injury of Mark Williams and proved to be serviceable. That being said, he's better suited for a reserve role where he can produce better results in fewer minutes. He's a pretty good option to have when he's in the right role and sure, he can give you a spot start every now and then. He's just not someone you want playing 35+ minutes per night.
2024-25 Outlook:
Assuming Mark Williams is healthy, Richards will settle into the backup role once again. The team added 39-year-old Taj Gibson late in free agency but he's viewed as more of a locker room guy/depth piece for the frontcourt. Richards should be used heavily late in games when the Hornets need to string together some stops and who knows? Maybe that means playing he and Williams together in those situations.
Career Stats:
2020-21 (CHA): 0.8 PTS, 0.6 REB, 0.1 AST | 44% FG, 63% FT
2021-22 (CHA): 3.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.3 AST | 66% FG, 69% FT
2022-23 (CHA): 8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST | 62% FG, 74% FT
2023-24 (CHA): 9.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.4 AST | 69% FG, 73% FT