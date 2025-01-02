Should the Hornets pursue Brooklyn Nets' sharpshooter Cam Johnson?
With a 7-25 record, it's clear that the current Charlotte Hornets roster, in its injured state, can't compete with the best of the best in the NBA. The modern NBA team isn't beholden to the idea that bad teams should sell and good teams should buy, though.
Last year's Hornets are a good example of that. They traded away PJ Washington and Terry Rozier as sellers, but they brought back Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Josh Green, and others in return. They revamped their roster. Might they consider doing the same and landing Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets in 2025?
Is Cam Johnson a realistic target for the Hornets?
Cam Johnson would be a phenomenal player to add to the Hornets roster. He can shoot and drive, and he plays small forward. That's a position the Hornets could upgrade. He also played some of his college ball at UNC, so he's a bit of a local legend who won a national championship.
Ultimately, it would be a hard sell to convince the Nets to move on from Johnson. He's probably their best player and they're currently five games better than the Hornets. The Nets may or may not sell, but it would likely cost a lot to get Johnson.
Unless the Hornets can swing a multi-team trade or get off of some big contracts (like Miles Bridges) in this trade, it doesn't seem very likely. That's not to say they shouldn't try, just that it may not work and the front office might not even bother.
For what it's worth, the NBA Trade Machine predicts this trade to be successful: Cam Johnson to the Hornets for Tre Mann, Nick Richards, and Cody Martin. That would bring in a better player, but it would cost a lot of depth. The trade machine can't predict Miles Bridges since he's ineligible to be traded until January 14, but that would probably make it an easier swap. Some draft picks might be included as well.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
New Year's resolutions for the Hornets