Charlotte Hornets climb one spot in ESPN's latest NBA Power Rankings
The Charlotte Hornets have inched up one spot in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings, moving from 29th to 28th. The team currently has a 9-28 record for the 2024-25 season, sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, and has a 2-3 record in January.
Their upcoming games include a road trip to Chicago on January 17th, a one-game homestand against the Dallas Mavericks on January 20th, and the out to Memphis on the 22nd before a nine-game homestand riding into the All-Star break.
Third-year center Mark Williams recently demonstrated his impact with an impressive performance against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 24 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and going 9-12 (75%) from the field despite the team's 120-113 road loss. Last night, he posted 31 points and 13 boards in the win over Utah.
Since returning from injury in December, the 23-year-old has averaged 14.2 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, and is shooting 65.6 percent from the field.
The Hornets have won two of their last three games and nearly had a season sweep of the Suns, demonstrating that they are capable of achieving positive results even during this rebuilding phase.
Charlotte recently had back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers postponed due to the recent effects of the wildfires in Southern California.
