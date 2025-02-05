Charlotte Hornets deadline rumors: Mock trades sending Cody Martin to Lakers, Nuggets, Bucks
Trade rumors revolving around Cody Martin, the Charlotte Hornets' do-it-all swingman, have begun to ramp up as the minutes before Thursday's 3 P.M. EST trade deadline dwindle. Martin, who's twin brother just got traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday afternoon, is a versatile, 29-year-old forward on a contract that runs through 2026 who can play valuable minutes on a contending team come April.
Mike Scotto of HoopsHype penned an article on Tuesday afternoon stating "Martin has received trade interest from several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets." After the flabbergasting Luka Donçić, Anthony Davis swap, predicting trades is somewhat of a fools errand, but let's take a look at three potential trade scenarios for each of the teams Scotto explicitly mentioned.
Martin heads to Los Angeles, Lakers add their center
Charlotte receives: Gabe Vincent and second-round picks in 2025 and 2027
Los Angeles receives: Robert Williams III and Cody Martin
Portland receives: Rui Hachimura, first-round draft swap rights with the Lakers in 2030, and a Lakers first-round pick in 2031
In this scenario, the Hornets swap Martin for Gabe Vincent, a three-point marksman who has struggled to find his footing outside of Miami, and a pair of second-round picks. The Hornets will owe Vincent slightly more money than Martin in 2025-26, but they will be compensated with another 2025 second-round selection and the rights back to their 2027 second-round pick that Portland currently owns.
On the Lakers front, they'll receive Martin from Charlotte and Robert Williams III from Portland. They'll send Rui Hachimura, their 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and 2030 swap rights to compensate the Blazers for their springy but oft-injured big man.
The Lakers add two win-now players to their roster to complement Dončic and LeBron James, while the Hornets and Trail Blazers continue to soak up future draft capital to speed up their respective rebuilding efforts.
Martin joins Jokic in the Mile High City
Hornets receive: Zeke Nnaji
Nuggets receive: Cody Martin
Martin represents an immediate upgrade for the title-chasing Nuggets as Cody would slot into Denver's rotation and play a significant role off their bench from day one. Peyton Watson is the only Nuggets forward that plays 20+ minutes off of Mike Malone's bench, and Martin would allow some versatility with the deployment of Denver's other reserve pieces.
On the Hornets' side, Nnaji is a cost-controlled, cheap big man at a position of need. Miles Bridges has been moonlighting as an undersized power forward for much of 2024, and with Tidjane Salaün bouncing between Charlotte and Greensboro, the Hornets lack reserve front court options outside of Moussa Diabate. Nnaji is a promising shooter with two-way versatility that could be unlocked in Charles Lee's fast-paced, outside-in offense.
Charlotte and Milwaukee swap wings
Hornets receive: Pat Connaughton and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2031
Bucks receive: Cody Martin, the Nuggets' second-round pick in 2026, and the Knicks second-round pick in 2031
This is a deal that James Plowright of CLTure has been a proponent of for some time.
Martin represents an immediate upgrade over Connaughton as the Bucks attempt to win their second ring with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm. Also, if this deal gets done before Thursday, Charlotte will supply Milwaukee with a pair of second round picks they can use to make another move around the margins of their roster.
For the Hornets, they receive a downgrade in current talent, but it would be wise to consolidate a pair of future second round picks for a protected Bucks pick in 2031. I'm assuming said pick would be lottery-protected for the first year before the protections fall off in the ensuing seasons.
