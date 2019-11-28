Hornets top Pistons 102-101; Highlights, notes
CHARLOTTE -- Devonte' Graham dropped some dimes, Bismack Biyombo blocked some shots, P.J. Washington threw down some dunks and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 102-101 Wednesday at the Spectrum Center.
Graham finished the game with 15 assists, a career-high, to go along with 16 points and seven rebounds. Biyombo -- starting in-place of an injured Cody Zeller -- tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Washington totaled 17 points.
The Pistons had a chance to win the game at the end, but Luke Kennard misfired on a potential buzzer-beater.
The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the Hornets and brings their record to 7-12. They'll face the Pistons again on Friday, but in Detroit.
Highlights
Notes
- Graham has connected on multiple three-pointers in 16-of-19 games this season. He is third in the NBA in made three's this season, trailing only James Harden and Buddy Hield.
- Washington picked up three fouls in the span of four minutes in the first half. He settled down in the second half, and broke a slump of five straight games where he didn't score in double-digits.
- Nic Batum scored a season-high 13 points and racked up five rebounds, an assist and two blocks.
- Miles Bridges started the game making five of his first seven shots. He finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.
- James Borrego picked up his second technical foul of the season, arguing a call in the second quarter.
- Graham's double-double was his sixth of the season.
- Malik Monk missed his first six shots. He finished the game with four points and three assists.
- It was the Hornets' eighth straight win over the Pistons.
- Carolina Panthers' defensive tackle Gerald McCoy attended the game.