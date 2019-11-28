Hornets top Pistons 102-101; Highlights, notes

CHARLOTTE -- Devonte' Graham dropped some dimes, Bismack Biyombo blocked some shots, P.J. Washington threw down some dunks and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 102-101 Wednesday at the Spectrum Center.

Graham finished the game with 15 assists, a career-high, to go along with 16 points and seven rebounds. Biyombo -- starting in-place of an injured Cody Zeller -- tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Washington totaled 17 points.

The Pistons had a chance to win the game at the end, but Luke Kennard misfired on a potential buzzer-beater.

The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the Hornets and brings their record to 7-12. They'll face the Pistons again on Friday, but in Detroit.

