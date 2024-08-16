All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets draft picks throw out first pitch at Charlotte Knights game

Newest members of the Charlotte Hornets, Tidjane Salaün and KJ Simpson, show off their arm.

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this week, the Charlotte Hornets' social media team provided a sneak peek at LaMelo Ball playing golf for the first time, along with a couple of his teammates and VP of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson.

Thursday night, the Hornets took rookies Tidjane Salaün and KJ Simpson out to Truist Park to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Charlotte Knights game.

Salaün started his windup well, but didn't reach back or follow through with his throw. Instead, he slung it to the plate while leaving his hand up in the air as if he just drained a three. Sometimes, you just can't take the basketball out of the player. At least he got it all the way to the plate and delivered a catchable ball. The same can't be said for Charlotte's second round selection, KJ Simpson, who bounced the pitch a good five or so feet out in front of the dish.

It's been an interesting week of Hornets players doing other sports they're not accustomed to playing. Maybe we'll see Mark Williams or Taj Gibson roll some gutter balls at the bowling alley next week

