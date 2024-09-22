Charlotte Hornets F Cody Martin 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Cody Martin provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'5" Weight: 205
Age: 28
School: NC State/Nevada
2023-24 Review:
Concern grew by the day as Martin didn't make his season debut until about two months in last year. He's dealt with a number of things throughout the course of his career and missed 101 games due to quad and knee injuries. Once he returned, he proved that he could still be a quality piece off the bench, averaging nearly the same numbers he did before all the injuries started to pop up.
2024-25 Outlook:
I have a feeling Cody Martin is going to be one of those Charles Lee favorites, solely based on the effort he gives and the toughness he plays with, particularly on the defensive end. He's one of the best, yet most underrated on-ball defenders in the league and having that skill will get you serious minutes.
Career Stats:
2019-20 (CHA): 5.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST | 43% FG, 23% 3FG, 64% FT
2020-21 (CHA): 4.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST | 44% FG, 27% 3FG, 58% FT
2021-22 (CHA): 7.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST | 48% FG, 38% 3FG, 70% FT
2022-23 (CHA): 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST | 38% FG, 21% 3FG, 57% FT
2023-24 (CHA): 7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST | 38% FG, 31% 3FG, 60% FT