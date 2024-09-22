All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets F Cody Martin 2024-25 Player Profile

Stats, player info, and season outlook for forward Cody Martin.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Cody Martin provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.

Height: 6'5" Weight: 205

Age: 28

School: NC State/Nevada

2023-24 Review:

Concern grew by the day as Martin didn't make his season debut until about two months in last year. He's dealt with a number of things throughout the course of his career and missed 101 games due to quad and knee injuries. Once he returned, he proved that he could still be a quality piece off the bench, averaging nearly the same numbers he did before all the injuries started to pop up.

2024-25 Outlook:

I have a feeling Cody Martin is going to be one of those Charles Lee favorites, solely based on the effort he gives and the toughness he plays with, particularly on the defensive end. He's one of the best, yet most underrated on-ball defenders in the league and having that skill will get you serious minutes.

Career Stats:

2019-20 (CHA): 5.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST | 43% FG, 23% 3FG, 64% FT

2020-21 (CHA): 4.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST | 44% FG, 27% 3FG, 58% FT

2021-22 (CHA): 7.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST | 48% FG, 38% 3FG, 70% FT

2022-23 (CHA): 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST | 38% FG, 21% 3FG, 57% FT

2023-24 (CHA): 7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST | 38% FG, 31% 3FG, 60% FT

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News