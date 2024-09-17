Charlotte Hornets F Grant Williams 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'6" Weight: 236
Age: 25
School: Tennessee
2023 Review:
For whatever reason, Williams just didn't pan out in Dallas. There seemed to be a lack of chemistry between he and his teammates there, which opened the door for a trade at the deadline. The Hornets came swinging in to acquire him along with Seth Curry, both natives of Charlotte. He may have only appeared in 29 games for the bugs, but he made a huge difference. The losses continued to pile up, but his leadership instilled confidence in those on the roster. Oh yeah, and he didn't play bad either, arguably putting together the best stretch of his career.
2024 Outlook:
There's a big discussion about whether the Hornets will play with a smaller lineup by having Grant Williams in the starting five or if they will have him come off the bench, opening a spot for Josh Green to start at the two and Brandon Miller the three. That seems to make the most sense for a team that desparately needs bench production.
Career Stats:
2019-20 (BOS): 3.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST | 41% FG, 25% 3FG, 72% FT
2020-21 (BOS): 4.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST | 43% FG, 37% 3FG, 58% FT
2021-22 (BOS): 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST | 47% FG, 41% 3FG, 90% FT
2022-23 (BOS): 8.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST | 45% FG, 39% 3FG, 77% FT
2023-24 (DAL/CHA): 10.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST | 45% FG, 37% 3FG, 75% FT