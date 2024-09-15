Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'7" Weight: 225
Age: 26
School: Michigan State
2023-24 Review:
No one really knew what to expect from Bridges this past season after missing all of 2022-23. It turns out he wasn't that rusty at all and believe it or not, he actually improved upon his career numbers he set two years ago. Because of the long list of injuries, Bridges had to play a slightly different role, not attacking the rim as much as he has in year's past.
2024-25 Outlook:
Bridges took more jumpshots and while he still shot the ball at an effective 46% from the field, he should see an increase in that category should he return to being more of a downhill player. The one part of his game that still needs major improvement is defense. He has to become more consistent on that end of the floor and with Charles Lee in place as head coach, I believe he'll take that next step.
Career Stats:
2018-19 (CHA): 7.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST | 46% FG, 32% 3FG, 75% FT
2019-20 (CHA): 13.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST | 42% FG, 33% 3FG, 81% FT
2020-21(CHA): 12.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST | 50% FG, 40% 3FG, 86% FT
2021-22 (CHA): 20.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.8 AST | 49% FG, 33% 3FG, 80% FT
2022-23 (CHA): Did not play.
2023-24 (CHA): 21.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST | 46% FG, 34% 3FG, 82% FT