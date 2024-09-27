Charlotte Hornets F Tidjane Salaün 2024-25 Player Profile

All Hornets

Stats, player info, and season outlook for forward Tidjane Salaün.

Schuyler Callihan

This player profile of Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaün provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.

Height: 6'9" Weight: 207

Age: 19

School: N/A

2023-24 Review:

Salaün didn't shoot the ball all that well this past season, but Hornets Vice President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson doesn't seem all that concerned about it, believing he'll shoot better than what his percentages indicate. Despite being the youngest player in the draft, Salaün made a name for himself in the pre-draft process, increasing his stock to be come a top-10, near top-five overall selection.

2024-25 Outlook:

There's so much that Salaün has to work on that it would be a big surprise if he spent the majority of his rookie year in Charlotte. He may go to Greensboro and dominate, but it's worth keeping him there regardless of the results, so that he can continue to get minutes which he won't see much of in Charlotte. The sky is the limit for this young man. He has all the tools and intangibles you want in a player his size and length. Charlotte swung for the fences by taking him and if he hits big, Jeff Peterson will look like a genius.

Career Stats:

N/A

