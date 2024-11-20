Charlotte Hornets fall in latest NBA.com power rankings
The Charlotte Hornets are facing challenges despite recent wins. With injuries and inconsistent play, their power ranking has dropped.
LaMelo Ball's clutch performances and Moussa Diabaté's rebounding prowess offer hope, but the team needs to improve defensively.
Although clutch plays and strong individual performances kept them competitive, their overall record caused them to drop one spot from 22 to 23 in John Schuhmann's latest NBA.com power rankings.
Injuries to Mark Williams and Nick Richards have forced the Hornets to rely on Taj Gibson, whose defensive struggles have been evident.
While Grant Williams and Diabaté have shown offensive promise with their three-point shooting, their defense hasn't been able to compensate. Diabaté, however, has been a bright spot on the boards, consistently grabbing rebounds on both ends of the court.
Despite the team's inconsistency, Ball continues to shine in crunch time. His clutch free throws against the Bucks, following a controversial call, exemplify his ability to step up under pressure.
Ball currently leads the league in fourth-quarter scoring, showcasing remarkable efficiency during the closing minutes.
If the team can regain their health soon, they may capture some momentum, as several teams in the Eastern Conference already have 8 to 9 losses this season.
Looking ahead, the Hornets face a critical week with games against the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks again, and a rematch against the Detroit Pistons who the Hornets beat last time off a Brandon Miller buzzer beater.
