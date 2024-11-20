Charlotte Hornets fall to Nets in NBA Cup clash during final seconds
Eastern Conference standings: 11th with a record of 5-9
The Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball took a disappointing loss in their game against the Brooklyn Nets tonight, with a final score of 116 to 115. Cameron Johnson proved to be the biggest challenge for the Hornets, finishing with 34 points and 5 rebounds. This loss places the Hornets tied for fifth in East Group A during the NBA Cup group stage, sitting two games behind the Magic and Knicks.
Brandon Miller led the charge on offense for the Charlotte Hornets with 29 points, four assists, and three steals. Tre Mann and Miles Bridges both had respectable nights of their own trying to will the Hornets to win. Mann put up 19 points and six assists and had a highlight poster to top it all off. Bridges had 21 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Best of the night: Brandon Miller breaks the slump
Brandon Miller came out aggressive tonight, showing confidence with the ball. He attacked the paint, made tough shots, and was sharp from three. He finished shooting 64.6% from the field and 55.7% from beyond the arc, leading the Hornets' scoring efforts tonight and looking much more in rhythm. Despite missing the final shot to send the game to overtime, Brandon Miller looked like the player Hornet's fans expect him to be.
Worst of the night: LaMelo Ball's shooting
LaMelo Ball has taken tough shots all season. His one-legged floaters and deep threes are usually highlights for Hornets fans. Tonight, those shots weren’t falling, and he finished shooting 23.1% from the field on 13 shots. It was a tough night for his offense, and he was absent during crunch time to end the game.
Stat of the night: Charlotte outscored 31 to 22 in the Second Quarter
Charlotte struggled in the second quarter, getting outscored 31-22. Tidjane Salaün was the bright spot during this time, but relying on the rookie showed the team’s offensive struggles. This lack of rhythm carried into the early third quarter, where many Hornets seemed hesitant to shoot or attack the basket, causing them to fall behind after a great start.
Highlights of the night: LaMelo Ball throws it up for Brandon Miller and Tre Mann's poster
One of the highlights of the night came during Charlotte's first-quarter dominance when a Cameron Johnson turnover led to LaMelo Ball lobbing a perfect pass to Brandon Miller for a slam. It was a fun moment showcasing the connection between the Hornets’ young top two players.
The second highlight of the night came late in the third quarter when Tre Mann drove down an open lane with a full head of steam and threw down a huge slam. Noah Clowney, waiting in the post and hoping for a charge, ended up on the wrong side of the play.
Charlotte's next game is at home against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, November 19th. Tip-off in Spectrum Center is set for 7 P.M.
