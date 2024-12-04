Charlotte Hornets fall to Philadelphia 76ers in final NBA Cup game
Eastern Conference standings: T-13th with a record of 6-15
The Charlotte Hornets and Brandon Miller lost to the Philadelphia 76ers (110 - 104) as time expired in a game filled with storylines. Mark Williams made his return after nearly a year, Cody and Caleb Martin faced off, Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to Charlotte with a vengeance, and Brandon Miller faced off against his favorite player. It all unfolded during an NBA Cup matchup with real stakes for the Eastern Conference.
Paul George led the 76ers with 29 points and 8 assists, showing why he’s Brandon Miller's basketball idol. For Charlotte, Nick Richards stood out with 22 points and 14 rebounds, recording a double-double by halftime. Cody Martin added 12 points and 3 rebounds while providing solid play on both ends. Rookie Tidjane Salaün earned his first NBA regular season double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Despite these efforts, the Hornets continue to miss the shot creation of LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Miles Bridges. Their offense often looked stiff and overwhelmed, struggling to contest the 76ers and sustain scoring runs. Tonight’s game highlighted the frequent season challenges of an injury-depleted roster falling short against an opponent shooting well from deep.
Best of the night: Brandon Miller's scoring ability
Brandon Miller will need to carry the scoring load for the Hornets with LaMelo Ball sidelined for at least two weeks, and these past games, he showed he’s capable of doing just that. Miller scored 34 points, shooting 43% from beyond the arc, and his electric shooting ability was on full display when he got into a rhythm.
He nearly willed the Hornets back in the fourth quarter with clutch shot-making. While he struggled as the offensive initiator at times, Miller’s scoring kept Charlotte competitive. As the Hornets await Ball’s return, Miller looks most comfortable as a shotmaker rather than a playmaker.
Worst of the night: Perimeter defense
Philadelphia shot 42% from beyond the arc in the first quarter, while Charlotte managed just 16%. That kind of shooting discrepancy made it tough for the Hornets to keep up. Charlotte often settled for poor shots, allowing the 76ers to capitalize by finding open looks on the other end.
This season, the Hornets have consistently allowed opponents to have big shooting nights, even against teams that typically struggle shooting. Although Charlotte cooled Philadelphia’s shooting at some points and found their own rhythm later, it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit in another disappointing loss.
Highlight/Stat of the night: Mark Williams returns after 360 days
Mark Williams returned to the court after 360 days away from basketball. In 9 minutes, he scored 4 points and grabbed 2 rebounds. He showed some rust, picking up an illegal screen and shooting 25%. His return is a step forward for Charlotte fans who have been waiting for better health luck. With Nick Richards and Mark Williams getting back to full strength, the Hornets will be better prepared to compete with bigger teams.
Charlotte's next game is at Madison Square Garden in New York against the Knicks, set for 7:30 PM EST on Thursday.
