Hornets lose to Wizards 108-100

The Hornets lack of shotmaking was on display beginning in the first quarter as they slogged their way to 33% shooting punctuated by 0-6 from 3. They carried over their turnover struggles from the previous three games as they posted four turnovers to match their four assists. The Hornets issues do not stem just from a lack of shot making but also shot creation. Some of these ailments will be solved by the return of LaMelo Ball but not all of them. This shot diet is not nutritious enough to sustain any team living off a flurry of floaters and contested threes.

The second quarter's thirty points was facilitated by the defensive intensity of Dennis Smith Jr leading to easy baskets for the rest of the team. While his defense did shine, his offensive limitations became more glaring. Teams are becoming increasingly less threatened by his drive and kick game as they are no longer concerned about his willingness to shoot once inside. This shadow and light act is best exemplified by his 1-11 shooting while chipping in ten assists.

For a team that has been struggling with physicality thus far the rugged play of Mason Plumlee and Nick Ricards providing an extra ten possessions by way of offensive rebounds was nothing short of spectacular. Offensive rebounding for the first forty years of the league was a sign of toughness and can-do attitude that highlighted the Hall of Fame careers of luminaries such as Moses Malone and Nate Thurmond. It has recently fallen out of favor due to a perceived lack of efficiency when it comes to giving up transition buckets. In Steve Clifford's first stint the the Hornets/Bobcats he punctuated Micheal Kidd-Gilchrests capacity for cleaning the offensive glass by allowing him to be the one man crashing the boards as others fell back. Clifford is now clearly comfortable emboldening his big men to do the same.

As the Hornets wait for LaMelo and Gordon Haywards return much of the offensive responsibilities weigh on the shoulders of PJ Washington who contributed tonight with 25 points. In carrying an enhanced scoring burden the rest of his game has faltered, contributing zero assists, zero blocks, and a game low minus 27. When stars go out it is viewed as a zero sum game in which their basic box score stats must be accumulated by other players in which to make the team whole again. In reality as the totem poll is widdled down the supporting players must step up. They may shine in some aspects while diminishing what made them special in the first place. This is a team in need of an identity that can only be filled by LaMelo Ball.