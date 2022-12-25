Hornets' Franchise Valuation On The Rise

The Hornets are out of the bottom five

The average NBA team is worth $3 billion, according to data compiled by Sportico. The Golden State Warriors rank first at $7.56 billion, while the New Orleans Pelicans rank last at $1.63 billion.

Charlotte are ranked 26th overall and valued at $1.77 Billion, that's an increased of 11% from 2021, the average increase was 16%. The Hornets moved up one spot from the 2021 valuations overtaking the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bottom 10 NBA Franchise Valuations according to Sportico

Overall, the signs are positive for Charlotte as just two years ago they were ranked 28th. Due to being a small market the ceiling will always be limited on the total valuation. For Charlotte to be ahead of other comparable small market teams like Memphis, New Orleans and Minnesota shows the organisation off the court is moving in a positive direction.

