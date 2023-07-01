Charlotte Hornets Free Agent Point Guard Options

Let's preview some of the other free agent options Charlotte could explore to replace Dennis Smith Jr:

Every Night Rotation: Russell Westbrook, D'angelo Russell, Patrick Beverely, Cory Joseph, Jordan McLaughlin, Ayo Dosunmu (RFA), John Wall

Fringe Rotation: Raul Neto, Aaron Holiday, Kennedy Chandler, Goran Dragic, George Hill, Frank Ntilikina, Ish Smith, DJ Augustin, John Wall, Kemba Walker, Daishen Nix,

I promised to list the options, I never said any of them were good. Russell is the best player left available, he’s well known to Mitch Kupchak who’d rafted him 2nd overall in 2015. If Russell were interested in signing for the full MLE he would be an excellent addition as a 6th man. If Russell is looking for a bigger role or to play on a contender, Charlotte isn’t the spot for him. At this point it makes me wonder if the Hornets are happy with Theo Maledon stepping up to a standard NBA contract or if they plan to play Terry Rozier as a 6th man back-up point guard. I have some trepidation about both options, but that might be better than signing any of the leftover guards which each come with their own issues;

Would Westbrook take a 6th man role? Does Pat Bev want to land on a non-contender? Would the Bulls release Dosunmu and is he a pure point guard? How much do John Wall and Cory Joseph have left in the tank? Is Jordan McLaughlin an upgrade from Theo Maledon?

