Charlotte Hornets G Brandon Miller 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Brandon Miller provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'9" Weight: 201
Age: 21
School: Alabama
2023-24 Review:
Brandon Miller became just the third player in Charlotte Hornets franchise history to earn Rookie of the Month honors in three consecutive months, joining LaMelo Ball and Raymond Felton. If it weren't for a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama being in the same draft class and Chet Holmgren qualifying as a rookie after missing his first season with an injury, Miller would have been the Rookie of the Year, hands down. He improved month over month, giving the Hornets' fanbase something to get really excited about.
2024-25 Outlook:
Now that Miller proved the Hornets made the right decision in last year's draft picking him over Scoot Henderson, now the question becomes - How great can he be? After averaging over 17 points per game as a rookie, there's a lot of talk around the league that Miller could be the modern era of Paul George, who just happens to be his G.O.A.T. This will also be the first time that we get to see Miller and LaMelo Ball play together for more than a handful of games, which will certainly raise the expectations in Charlotte for years to come.
Career Stats:
2023-24 (CHA): 17.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST | 44% FG, 37% 3FG, 82% FT