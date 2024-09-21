Charlotte Hornets G Josh Green 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'5" Weight: 200
Age: 23
School: Arizona
2023-24 Review:
It took a couple of years for Green to really breakthrough, but over the past two seasons, he's been a key piece to the Dallas Mavericks' success. That being said, I think he was a little under-appreciated there and it's easy to see why when you have guys like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on your roster.
2024-25 Outlook:
First-year head coach Charles Lee preaches defense and that's exactly what Green brings to the table. The very day he was acquired in the NBA's first-ever six-team trade, the Charlotte Hornets became a better team in that aspect. His presence will take some pressure off of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller and allow them to use more of their energy on the offensive end. But don't get fooled, though. Green can score the ball if needed, as evident in his career shooting splits.
Career Stats:
2020-21 (DAL): 2.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.7 AST | 45% FG, 16% 3FG, 56% FT
2021-22 (DAL): 4.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST | 50% FG, 35% 3FG, 68% FT
2022-23 (DAL): 9.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST | 53% FG, 40% 3FG, 72% FT
2023-24 (DAL): 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST | 47% FG, 38% 3FG, 68% FT