Charlotte Hornets G KJ Simpson 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'0" Weight: 190
Age: 22
School: Colorado
2023-24 Review:
Simpson didn't see much action as a true freshman, but made a big jump in year two despite the shooting percentage not being exactly where he wanted it to be. Come 2023-24, Simpson fixed his shot and saw his three-point shooting percentage jump from 27% to an unreal 43%.
2024-25 Outlook:
Like fellow rookie Tidjane Salaün, Simpson will see a lot of playing time in Greensboro, but perhaps over the next couple of years. He's very undersized and needs to fill out his frame to be able to stand his ground defensively and be able to absorb contact as he drives it to the rim. If I'm being honest, the only way Simpson sees action at the NBA level this season is if the Hornets have a serious amount of injuries which we all know is certainly more than possible.
Career Stats:
N/A