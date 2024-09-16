All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets G KJ Simpson 2024-25 Player Profile

Stats, player info, and season outlook for guard KJ Simpson.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.

Height: 6'0" Weight: 190

Age: 22

School: Colorado

2023-24 Review:

Simpson didn't see much action as a true freshman, but made a big jump in year two despite the shooting percentage not being exactly where he wanted it to be. Come 2023-24, Simpson fixed his shot and saw his three-point shooting percentage jump from 27% to an unreal 43%.

2024-25 Outlook:

Like fellow rookie Tidjane Salaün, Simpson will see a lot of playing time in Greensboro, but perhaps over the next couple of years. He's very undersized and needs to fill out his frame to be able to stand his ground defensively and be able to absorb contact as he drives it to the rim. If I'm being honest, the only way Simpson sees action at the NBA level this season is if the Hornets have a serious amount of injuries which we all know is certainly more than possible.

Career Stats:

N/A

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

