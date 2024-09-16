Charlotte Hornets G LaMelo Ball 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'7" Weight: 180
Age: 23
School: Chino Hills HS
2023-24 Review:
LaMelo dealt with ankle issues once again in 2023-23, limiting him to just 22 games on the season. Before the injury, Ball was on pace to have the best season of his career across the board offensively, while showing signs of progress on defense. After missing all of December and the first week or so of January, Ball returned for seven games before returning to the bench with street clothes where he would be for the remainder for the season.
2024-25 Outlook:
While Brandon Miller may be the best overall talent on the roster, Ball may be the most important player from an offensive perspective. When he's on the floor, things run so much smoother, the ball moves, and he's able to throw guys open with his elite passing skills. If LaMelo is healthy for the majority of the season, the Hornets can be a legitimate play-in team, possibly more.
Career Stats:
2020-21 (CHA): 15.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 6.1 AST | 43% FG, 35% 3FG, 75% FT
2021-22 (CHA): 20.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 7.6 AST | 42% FG, 38% 3FG, 87% FT
2022-23 (CHA): 23.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 8.4 AST | 41% FG, 37% 3FG, 83% FT
2023-24 (CHA): 23.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 8.0 AST | 43% FG, 35% 3FG, 86% FT