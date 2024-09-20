Charlotte Hornets G Nick Smith Jr. 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'5" Weight: 185
Age: 20
School: Arkansas
2023-24 Review:
Nick Smith Jr. is far from a finished product, but there's a lot to like about the young man's game. He had a pretty solid rookie campaign despite being thrown to the wolves thanks to the injuries of players listed ahead of him on the depth chart. There's a reason why he was considered to be the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school. Offensively, his future is really bright. He led all rookies in three-point percentage (43.2%) which is pretty impressive considering he missed most of his one and only year of college ball.
2024-25 Outlook:
Don't be surprised to see Smith buried on the depth chart and perhaps spend a good chunk of the year in Greensboro with the G League Swarm. Last year, the Hornets had no choice but to throw him in the rotation and while it allowed him to get his feet wet at this level, spending time in Greensboro will do wonders for his development. Sitting at the end of the bench and getting a couple of minutes at the end of games isn't going to do him any good.
Career Stats:
2023-24 (CHA): 5.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST | 39% FG, 43% 3FG, 86% FT