Charlotte Hornets G Tre Mann 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'3" Weight: 178
Age: 23
School: Florida
2023 Review:
Mann got off to a terrific start in his NBA career, averaging double digits in scoring as a rookie. As the Thunder continued to add to the roster, his role decreased year over year, playing in just 13 games before being dealt to Charlotte. In a small sample size with the Hornets, Mann showed a lot, securing himself a rotation spot for the upcoming season and beyond.
2024 Outlook:
Mann is better suited to be an off-ball guard, but he can run the point if needed. He has the versatility to be able to handle that role in a pinch, but not necessarily as a long-term solution if LaMelo Ball were to go down with an injury again. Ideally, the Hornets would love to see Mann make a massive jump to push for a starting spot which would kick Josh Green to a bench role. If he's able to do that, Charlotte has an incredibly talented and young starting five to build around.
Career Stats:
2021-22 (OKC): 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST | 39% FG, 36% 3FG, 79% FT
2022-23 (OKC): 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST | 39% FG, 31% 3FG, 76% FT
2023-24 (OKC/CHA): 9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST | 45% FG, 37% 3FG, 76% FT