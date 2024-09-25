Charlotte Hornets G Tre Mann 2024-25 Player Profile

All Hornets

Stats, player info, and season outlook for guard Tre Mann.

This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.

Height: 6'3" Weight: 178

Age: 23

School: Florida

2023 Review:

Mann got off to a terrific start in his NBA career, averaging double digits in scoring as a rookie. As the Thunder continued to add to the roster, his role decreased year over year, playing in just 13 games before being dealt to Charlotte. In a small sample size with the Hornets, Mann showed a lot, securing himself a rotation spot for the upcoming season and beyond.

2024 Outlook:

Mann is better suited to be an off-ball guard, but he can run the point if needed. He has the versatility to be able to handle that role in a pinch, but not necessarily as a long-term solution if LaMelo Ball were to go down with an injury again. Ideally, the Hornets would love to see Mann make a massive jump to push for a starting spot which would kick Josh Green to a bench role. If he's able to do that, Charlotte has an incredibly talented and young starting five to build around.

Career Stats:

2021-22 (OKC): 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST | 39% FG, 36% 3FG, 79% FT

2022-23 (OKC): 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST | 39% FG, 31% 3FG, 76% FT

2023-24 (OKC/CHA): 9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST | 45% FG, 37% 3FG, 76% FT

