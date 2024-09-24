Charlotte Hornets G Vasilije Micic 2024-25 Player Profile
This player profile of Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic provides insight to his previous season, what to expect in the upcoming season, career stats, and more.
Height: 6'5" Weight: 200
Age: 30
School: N/A
2023-24 Review:
The Oklahoma City Thunder had no idea what they had in Vasilije Micic and it became very clear when he played and contributed right away in Charlotte following the trade. The ironic part about it is Oklahoma City could use a veteran backup guard to compliment Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso. In 30 games (21 starts) with the Hornets, Micic proved he can be rotational player, even if he's breaking into the league a little later than most.
2024-25 Outlook:
Micic is a smooth operator. He does a really good job of finding his teammates, moving the ball, and making the right decisions with the ball in his hands. The one downside on the offensive end is sometimes he'll get into this groove where he feels like a primary scoring option and plays outside of his role. Defensively, he's a bit of a liability thanks to a lack of speed and athleticism, but he can hold own as long as he's not matched up against someone who can beat him off the dribble. He'll be the best backup point guard option the Hornets have had in quite some time.
Career Stats:
2023-24 (OKC/CHA): 7.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.4 AST | 43% FG, 27% 3FG, 81% FT