Charlotte Hornets Given One of the Lowest Team Ratings on NBA 2K25
Expectations for the 2024-25 Charlotte Hornets are low all over the place. They've received very little national love on television, podcasts, NBA writers, sportsbooks, you name it. Heck, the Hornets can't even get a little love from the creators of the NBA 2K25 video game.
Now that every player has been rated in this year's game, the overall rating for all 30 NBA teams are available. Charlotte is tied for the second-worst rating (80) along with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards.
Boston Celtics - 86
Phoenix Suns - 84
New York Knicks - 84
Indiana Pacers - 84
Dallas Mavericks - 84
Milwaukee Bucks - 83
Oklahoma City Thunder - 83
Minnesota Timberwolves - 83
Philadelphia 76ers - 83
Los Angeles Lakers - 83
Denver Nuggets - 83
New Orleans Pelicans - 83
Houston Rockets - 82
Memphis Grizzlies - 82
Miami Heat - 82
Sacramento Kings - 82
Orlando Magic - 82
Cleveland Cavaliers - 82
Golden State Warriors - 82
Los Angeles Clippers - 81
Portland Trail Blazers - 81
Atlanta Hawks - 81
San Antonio Spurs - 81
Chicago Bulls - 80
Detroit Pistons - 80
Toronto Raptors - 80
Utah Jazz - 80
Charlotte Hornets - 80
Washington Wizards - 80
Brooklyn Nets - 79
While making run in the postseason isn't a realistic goal for this edition of the Hornets, making the playoffs is. They have a strong young core that is now complimented with a handful of veterans who will play a kew role on the bench. I've got a feeling this rating won't hold true by season's end.
