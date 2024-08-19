All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Given One of the Lowest Team Ratings on NBA 2K25

Absolutely no love for the Charlotte Hornets in this year's video game.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Expectations for the 2024-25 Charlotte Hornets are low all over the place. They've received very little national love on television, podcasts, NBA writers, sportsbooks, you name it. Heck, the Hornets can't even get a little love from the creators of the NBA 2K25 video game.

Now that every player has been rated in this year's game, the overall rating for all 30 NBA teams are available. Charlotte is tied for the second-worst rating (80) along with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards.

NBA 2K25 Team Ratings

Boston Celtics - 86
Phoenix Suns - 84
New York Knicks - 84
Indiana Pacers - 84
Dallas Mavericks - 84
Milwaukee Bucks - 83
Oklahoma City Thunder - 83
Minnesota Timberwolves - 83
Philadelphia 76ers - 83
Los Angeles Lakers - 83
Denver Nuggets - 83
New Orleans Pelicans - 83
Houston Rockets - 82
Memphis Grizzlies - 82
Miami Heat - 82
Sacramento Kings - 82
Orlando Magic - 82
Cleveland Cavaliers - 82
Golden State Warriors - 82
Los Angeles Clippers - 81
Portland Trail Blazers - 81
Atlanta Hawks - 81
San Antonio Spurs - 81
Chicago Bulls - 80
Detroit Pistons - 80
Toronto Raptors - 80
Utah Jazz - 80
Charlotte Hornets - 80
Washington Wizards - 80
Brooklyn Nets - 79

While making run in the postseason isn't a realistic goal for this edition of the Hornets, making the playoffs is. They have a strong young core that is now complimented with a handful of veterans who will play a kew role on the bench. I've got a feeling this rating won't hold true by season's end.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Tidjane Salaün's Odds to Win NBA Rookie of the Year Award

NBA Analyst Picks Charlotte Hornets' X-Factor for 2024-25 Season

Hornets' Micic on Nuggets' Radar: Potential Reunion with Jokic Sparks Interest

JT Thor Signs Two-Way Deal with Eastern Conference Foe

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News