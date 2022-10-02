Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report for Preseason Game vs Boston Celtics

A look at who is out for today's game.

The 2022-23 NBA season will get underway this afternoon for the Charlotte Hornets. Well, preseason action that is. The Hornets will tip off its preseason slate on the road against the Boston Celtics at 1 p.m. EST.

Charlotte will be without forward Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy). There are no further details on the injury at this moment in terms of the severity of it, but it makes sense to allow him to rest and get ready for the season. Martin signed a. four-year, $32 million contract this offseason to remain in Charlotte. 

He will be the only Hornet who is unavailable for today's game.

