Charlotte Hornets Injury Report for Preseason Game vs Indiana Pacers

For the second straight preseason game, the Charlotte Hornets will be without two of its key players; Gordon Hayward (left knee contusion) and Cody Martin (left knee tendinopathy). Both figure to be back soon with Clifford suggesting they are taking a cautious approach ahead of the regular season.

Dennis Smith Jr was a late addition to the injury report due to "Personal reasons". It is unknown how long Smith Jr will be on the injury report at this stage.

The Hornets and Pacers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

