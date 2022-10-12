Charlotte Hornets Injury Report for Preseason Game vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip off inside Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Many of Charlotte's regulars will not be available for this one due to injury, including face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball. In Monday's game against Washington, Ball landed on the foot of Anthony Gill, resulting in a high ankle sprain. Mason Plumlee also came away from that game with an injured foot and has been upgraded to questionable after initially being ruled out by head coach Steve Clifford on Monday.

In addition to Ball, the Hornets are likely to be without the services of P.J. Washington (R Ankle Sprain) who is tabbed as doubtful. Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) has been downgraded to questionable from probable and Kelly Oubre Jr, (L Calf Strain) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful.

Check back an hour before tip-off for the final injury update ahead of tonight's game.

