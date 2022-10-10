Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report for Preseason Game vs Washington Wizards

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Charlotte will welcome the return of Gordon Hayward (L Knee contusion) who is probable for his 22-23 pre-season debut. Dennis Smith Jr is also expected to rejoin the team after missing the last two pre-season games for "Personal Reasons".

However, Cody Martin is still yet to recover enough (L Knee Tendinopathy) to be available and remains sidelines. Kelly Oubre (L Calf Strain) and PJ Washington (R Ankle Sprain) are new additions to the injury report and are doubtful for tonights game. At this stage it's not known how serious either injury is, look out for an update from AllHornets.com after Steve Clifford's pre-game media availability tonight.

