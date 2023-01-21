Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Atlanta Hawks
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Hawks are scheduled to tip off inside State Farm Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist): DOUBTFUL
Cody Martin (knee): DOUBTFUL
Gordon Hayward (hamstring): PROBABLE
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
ATLANTA HAWKS
No injuries.
