Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Atlanta Hawks
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Hawks are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Gordon Hayward (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): OUT
Mark Williams (ankle): OUT
ATLANTA HAWKS
Clint Capela (calf): OUT
Dejounte Murray (ankle): OUT
John Collins (ankle): QUESTIONABLE
