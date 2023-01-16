Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Celtics are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Gordon Hayward (hamstring): DOUBTFUL
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
BOSTON CELTICS
Jaylen Brown (right adductor tightness): OUT
Danilo Gallinari (knee): OUT
Derrick White (neck): PROBABLE
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.