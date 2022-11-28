Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Celtics are scheduled to tip off inside TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): OUT
Terry Rozier (illness): PROBABLE
BOSTON CELTICS
Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness): QUESTIONABLE
Al Horford (low back stiffness): OUT
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair): OUT
Robert Williams (left knee surgery): OUT
