Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Celtics are scheduled to tip off inside TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): OUT

Terry Rozier (illness): PROBABLE

BOSTON CELTICS

Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness): QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford (low back stiffness): OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair): OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery): OUT

