Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Brooklyn Nets

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Nets are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

BROOKLYN NETS

Ben Simmons (illness): PROBABLE

Edmond Sumner (thumb): PROBABLE

David Duke Jr.: OUT

Kessler Edwards: OUT

Joe Harris (knee): OUT

Alondes Williams: OUT

