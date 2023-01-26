Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Chicago Bulls

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Bulls are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Terry Rozier (illness): PROBABLE

LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist): QUESTIONABLE

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

Gordon Hayward (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

CHICAGO BULLS

Goran Dragic: OUT

Lonzo Ball: OUT

Javonte Green: OUT

