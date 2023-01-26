Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Chicago Bulls
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Bulls are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Terry Rozier (illness): PROBABLE
LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist): QUESTIONABLE
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
Gordon Hayward (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE
CHICAGO BULLS
Goran Dragic: OUT
Lonzo Ball: OUT
Javonte Green: OUT
