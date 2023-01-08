Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Pacers are scheduled to tip off inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Gordon Hayward (hamstring): DOUBTFUL
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
INDIANA PACERS
Jalen Smith (hand): QUESTIONABLE
Benedict Mathurin (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE
