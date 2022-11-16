Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Pacers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Once again, the Hornets will be without the services of Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) and Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure. Martin will be reevaluated in a few weeks after undergoing surgery on his knee. Dennis Smith Jr. and Mark Williams are both listed as doubtful, each dealing with a left ankle sprain.

The Indiana Pacers have not provided an injury update for Wednesday's game.

