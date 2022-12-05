Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Los Angeles Clippers
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Clippers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): OUT
Mark Williams (ankle): OUT
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
Norman Powell: OUT
Kawhi Leonard: OUT
Paul George: OUT
Luke Kennard: OUT
