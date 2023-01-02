Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Los Angeles Lakers

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Lakers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

LeBron James: PROBABLE

Lonnie Walker IV (lower body): PROBABLE

Anthony Davis: OUT

