Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Cody Martin (knee): QUESTIONABLE
Gordon Hayward (hamstring): DOUBTFUL
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
Tyus Jones (illness): QUESTIONABLE
Santi Aldama (ankle): QUESTIONABLE
Ziaire Williams (ankle): QUESTIONABLE
Brandon Clarke (hip): OUT
Danny Green (knee): OUT
