Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Cody Martin (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Gordon Hayward (hamstring): DOUBTFUL

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Tyus Jones (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Santi Aldama (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Ziaire Williams (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Clarke (hip): OUT

Danny Green (knee): OUT

