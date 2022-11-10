Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat

The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST.

As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).

"They're doing everything they can. They're closer. They're able to do some things but they won't be playing [against Miami]," Clifford said of the three injured Hornets.

On the other side, Miami will be without Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle). Caleb Martin (right quad contusion) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

Check back an hour before tip-off for the final injury update ahead of tonight's game.

