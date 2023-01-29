Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Dennis Smith Jr. (non-COVID illness): PROBABLE
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
MIAMI HEAT
Duncan Robinson (finger): OUT
Nikola Jovic (back): OUT
Omer Yurtseven (ankle): OUT
