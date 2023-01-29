Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Dennis Smith Jr. (non-COVID illness): PROBABLE

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

MIAMI HEAT

Duncan Robinson (finger): OUT

Nikola Jovic (back): OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle): OUT

