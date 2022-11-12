Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 8 p.m. EST.

Charlotte continues to limp along through the month of November without the services of LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion). 

On Friday, the Hornets revealed that Martin underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure in his left knee and will be reevaluated in four weeks. The team also tabbed guard Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) as questionable for tonight's game in Miami

The Miami Heat have not provided an injury update for Saturday's game.

Check back an hour before tip-off for the final injury update ahead of tonight's game.

