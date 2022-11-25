Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Hornets and Timberwolves are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 5 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Kyle Anderson (back): QUESTIONABLE

Jordan McLaughlin (calf): OUT

Taurean Prince (shoulder): OUT

