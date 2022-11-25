Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Minnesota Timberwolves
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Timberwolves are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 5 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): OUT
Gordon Hayward (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Kyle Anderson (back): QUESTIONABLE
Jordan McLaughlin (calf): OUT
Taurean Prince (shoulder): OUT
