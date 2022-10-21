Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs New Orleans Pelicans

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Pelicans are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

For the second straight game to open up the 2022-23 season, the Hornets will be without its best player, LaMelo Ball (ankle). A timeline for his return has not been released but it doesn't appear to be an injury that will force him to miss significant time.

In addition to Ball, the Hornets will most likely be without Cody Martin who is dealing with quad soreness. He played in just one minute of Wednesday night's game against San Antonio before removing himself from the game. In his postgame press conference, Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said he didn't know the extent of the injury. "Fingers crossed," he told Hornets sideline reporter, Ashley ShahAhmadi. Martin is listed as doubtful for tonight's game.

Check back an hour before tip-off for the final injury update ahead of tonight's game.

