Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
Nick Richards (ankle): OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): QUESTIONABLE
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): DOUBTFUL
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
Chet Holmgren (foot): OUT
