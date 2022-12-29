Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Nick Richards (ankle): OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): DOUBTFUL

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT

Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

Chet Holmgren (foot): OUT

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.